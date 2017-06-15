Most people celebrate international lobster day by … well, most people probably don’t actually celebrate international lobster day. Rafa Ortiz, however, chose to make this year’s día de la langosta by descending a 70-foot waterfall on a lobster-shaped pool toy.

Ortiz, the star of the documentary film Chasing Niagara, emphasized the importance of this latest achievement, noting that Washington State’s Outlet Falls “has never been run before in a pool toy.”

“As human beings we don’t often have chances like this. I’m really pursuing a world record of some sort, and this one really spoke to me,” says Ortiz.

