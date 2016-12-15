World Class Academy (WCA) isn’t your average high school experience. Along with a complete staff of teachers and whitewater coaches, WCA students take classes in far-away places as they push their paddling to new limits on rivers around the globe. For this quarter WCA students and staff are in Nepal, where they’ve found epic whitewater on the Marsyandi River. Watch as they chase their coaches down this beautiful river, which is slated to be dammed with new hydroelectric projects.

