Nothin’ like a bit of stylish open boating. While many youngsters might wonder, “Why not use a whitewater kayak instead of an open canoe?” these guys show the answer.

Crossdeck Productions drops us into the whitewater as they “bash down” the Findhorn River in Scotland. The expert filming added a complex layer of logistics to their trip as they hauled around heavy stabilizers and aerial shooting equipment. It paid off with this excellent video of their crew.

