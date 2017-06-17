Nick Troutman, who has been traveling around the West Coast of the USA with Emily Jackson and their two kids, took an impromptu trip to big wave paradise. Troutman, a big wave master, made the trip to Québec to meet up with other freestyle kayaking legends for the annual high water stakeout, a time when paddlers traverse the province in search of the biggest play waves and rapids in the world.

