This is the gnarly video you will see today. In fact, it’s likely the gnarliest video you will see this month. When warm spring rains jump started an early snow melt in the pacific Northwest, water levels sky rocketed and created the perfect conditions for kayakers Ben Marr and Aniol Serrasolses to push the boundaries of the sport. They completed a full descent of the Little White Salmon, including Spirit Falls, at 5.4 feet on the gauge, besting the pervious mark set by Todd Wells, Brendan Wells, and Kyle Hull several years ago.

More on C&K:

—Video: Paddlers on the Little White Salmon in 1993

—Video: Stunning slow-motion fottage of Ben Marr in Québec