The classic section of the Katiuna is one of New Zealand’s most popular whitewater adventures. It’s a class IV training ground for kayakers as well as a popular rafting section. The 3 meter waterfall midway through the run draws adventurous rafting clients from all over the world.

Downstream, however, there lurks a far more dangerous canyon. Ryan Lucas and Joe Morley are no strangers to these lower gorges, where inescapable class V whitewater make for an “experts only” experience.

More on C&K:

—Video: A Wet State #122 — New Zealand

—Video: Hydropower threatens New Zealand’s Waitaha River