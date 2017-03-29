Instructor Dave Rossetter teaches us how to use our paddle to roll a kayak in the swimming pool in the third and final part of his series about the kayak roll. This series is one of the best instructional videos we’ve seen on the roll. If you missed parts on and two, click the links below.

Watch: The Kayak Roll (part 1 of 3)

Watch: The Kayak Roll (part 2 of 3)

Now it’s time to find a pool session and start practicing!

