Teaching someone to roll a kayak is more art than science, and requies a keen understanding of proper technique. In this video by Glennmore Lodge, Dave Rossetter explains how to visualize and practice the roll in a swimming pool. This is one of the best instructional rolling videos we’ve seen on the internet. Stay tuned for part 3!

Did you miss part 1 of this series? Click here to see Dave explain the roll on dry land.

