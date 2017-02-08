We’re excited for Inside the Indus, an upcoming film by Ciarán Heurteau. After crossing into the political mine field of Pakistan, the team found a friendly and welcoming culture. But when they dropped into the remote canyon of the Indus River, they found some of the most intense whitewater of their lives.

From the filmmaker:

In November 2016, fresh from winning the extreme kayaking world title, Spaniard Aniol Serrasolses, New Zealander Mike Dawson and Irish filmmaker Ciarán Heurteau headed to Pakistan to attempt a descent of the fabled Rondu Gorge. Hidden behind a wall of political & security factors meant it had been 8 years since the last expedition, lead by American Ben Stooksberry, ventured into the gorge. Since then Pakistan’s perceived reputation off the water had stopped any planned trips into the North Pakistan state of Gilgit Baltistan in their tracks.

More on C&K:

— See Mike Dawson’s two-part expedition in Angola, down the Rio Kwanza, and Rio Keve

—Video: The Canoe (Trailer)

—Video: NRS Films — “WHY”