“The Chontalcoatlan River winds its way all over Southern Mexico, but three of those winding kilometers take the river” deep underground through the Chontalcoatlan Cave.

Rafa Ortiz and Leo Ibarra decided this was the best place to test the waters of this turbulent river, in the pitch black subterranean conditions. Dive deep into the depths of the earth with them as they tackle nearly invisible rapids, dodge massive rock formations, and find their way through this treacherous river section.

