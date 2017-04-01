We got a a few good chuckles out of this clever April Fools advertisement from Blackfly Canoes. The tongue-in-cheek ad pokes fun at the constant need for new gear in the outdoor industry.

Black Fly actually does make innovative canoes that wish the boundaries of whitewater open boat designs. Brad McMillan used a Black Fly when he set the OC1 waterfall world record with his 70-ft free fall at Desoto Falls.

