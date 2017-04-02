When warm rains landed on an ample PNW snow pack last week, flooded rivers provided the perfect playground for some of the world’s best paddlers, including Aniol Serrasolses. This harrowing footage shows how quickly things can go wrong as a “normal” day on the water turned into a dramatic rescue. Serrasolses posted his raw footage of a rescue along with a public service announcement to ensure that visiting boaters know the dangers of high water.

At press time, C&K could not confirm whether or not the swimmer in question had already taken his booty beer.

