The Roadside section of the Alseseca is a classic whitewater run and is one of the main draws for the hordes of paddlers that flock to Veracruz, Mexico, each winter. The technical class IV-V pool-and-drop whitewater is the perfect race course for paddlers to test their skills against their peers. Nate and Heather Herbeck traveled to Veracruz to document the race. Here is their video recap of the event.

