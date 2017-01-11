While many residents of the Pacific Northwest are shredding the ski slopes, Rush Sturges remained determined to hit the river. Along with Isaac Levinson, Rush discovered just how cold is “too cold” when faced with dangerous ice shelves and a river that looks like a thick slushy. The two hiked out above Big Brother, a 20-foot waterfall, when they realized it was too dangerous to continue.

“Super scenic, though,” Rush observed, in this latest episode of his “Out to Lunch” series.

