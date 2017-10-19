Build Your Own Kayak

C&K contributor Todd Lynch walks prospective kayak kit buyers through his “out of the box” experience building a 14.5-foot Pinguino touring kayak from Pygmy boats, having never constructed a wooden kit boat prior. With simple tools, epoxy and fiberglass, the San Diego-based video producer-editor learned a few simple lessons along the way: Trust the instructions, trust the epoxy, trust yourself, take your time, and enjoy!

— Read C&K’s review of the 13-foot Pinguino Sport from Pygmy, plus our 7-part wooden boat workshop video series. Watch Lynch’s 2012 film for C&K on Jason Craig’s trying and inspiring recovery.