Paddle the National Parks: Great Falls Park

Great Falls on the Potomac River is special, not just because it is a spectacular Class V rapid in a beautiful National Park, but because of its easy access and close proximity to Washington, D.C. Recently, Rafa Ortiz and a crew from Red Bull had a chance to experience this extraordinary place first-hand with the help local legend Jason Beakes and whitewater pioneer Tom McEwan.

Growing up in Maryland, McEwan has been kayaking on the Potomac since the days when the river was so polluted that people were warned they could contract hepatitis if they came in contact with its waters. Throughout his youth, he would paddle his homemade fiberglass boat out to Great Falls and study its rapids, looking for the safest line. In 1975, McEwan went out and successfully paddled down the Virginia lines, completing the first descent of Great Falls. Today, McEwan is 70 years old and still paddling the lines he first pioneered. Check out his Unfiltered profile from the May 2010 issue of C&K and a short film exploring his contributions pioneering rivers south of the U.S. border as well.

Beakes, another Maryland native, has been a fixture in the DMV (District, Maryland, and Virginia) paddling scene for over two decades. A former U.S. National Slalom Team member and multi-time winner of the Great Falls Race, having run Great Falls at flood levels of 162,000 cfs, Beakes began his paddling career as a student of McEwan's at the legendary Valley Mill Camp. Since then, Beakes has been a true steward of the Potomac River, working with the National Park Service to ensure continued access to Great Falls and promoting river safety.

Read Red Bull’s full story, and watch the video below:

