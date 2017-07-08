The Paria River flows within Vermilion Cliffs N.M., which is under review. (photo by Jeff Creamer)

In April 2017, President Trump directed Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to review National Monuments created since January 1, 1996. Designated under the Antiquities Act by Presidents Clinton, Bush, and Obama, President Trump’s executive order states the reason for reviewing the 27 monuments is “in recognition of the importance of the Nation’s wealth of natural resources to American workers and the American economy…”

While Trump has claimed the review is designed to identify potential abuses of the Antiquities Act in designating these 27 monuments, critics have pointed out that Zinke has mostly been meeting with fossil fuel executives since the review began. While much of the attention has been paid to Bear Ears in Utah, many of the monuments under review involve popular waterways frequented by paddlers.

American Whitewater has created an extensive list of the waterways under threat.

AW also offers an online portal to submit comments to the Dept. of Interior regarding the monuments review. The comment period closes July 10 for paddlers wishing to make a case about the recreational, historical, and ecological benefits that National Monuments provide to the American public.

There’s many National Monuments threatened, some of which house high quality paddling. Here’s a quick look at eight of our favorite unique paddling opportunities in the monuments under review:

Grand Staircase-Escalante N.M., Utah

The upper 1/3 of the famous multi-day trip on the Escalante River is in Grand Staircase-Escalante, which is under review. (photo by Whit Richardson. Read more on the Escalante and the best Desert Paddling)

Cache Creek Wilderness run, Berryessa Snow Mountain N.M., California

(photo by Bureau of Land Management/Wikipedia Creative Commons)

Rio Grande del Norte N.M, New Mexico

The Rio Grande Gorge, which includes the Taos Box runs, is within this monument under review. (photo by Daniel Schwen/ Wikipedia Creative Commons)

Klamath River, Cascade-Siskiyou N.M., California

The Upper Klamath River is within Cascade-Siskiyou N.M. (photo by Darin McQuoid)

East Branch Penobscot River, Kathadin Woods & Waters N.M., Maine

(photo by Jan Kronsell/Wikipedia Creative Commons). Check out C&K’s 5 Favorite Paddling Route’s in the Penobscot Watershed.

Upper Missouri River Breaks N.M, Montana

(photo by Bureau of Land Management/Wikipedia Creative Commons)

Columbia River, Hanford Reach N.M., Washington

The last free-flowing section of the Upper Columbia River flows through this monument under review.  (photo from Wikipedia Creative Commons). Read more about Paddling the Hanford Reach, and other great Unlikely Edens

Please remember these are only eight of the 27 monuments under review. Visit American Whitewater for more information, including a helpful comment portal. July 10 is the final day to submit comments.

