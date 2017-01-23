“It has more edge than its looks suggest, so it didn’t catch if you got turned sideways,” one tester said, citing the flat hull and hard chine. Our test Ikkuma in “expedition-build” fiberglass layup proved one of the stiffest and most responsive rides in the fleet, and with its retractable carbon-foil skeg, offered the best blend in performance for the two-part surf and tour day.
Specs: $2,700 in fiberglass, 44 lbs.; $3,300 in Kevlar, 41 lbs.; $3,300 in expedition-build fiberglass, 49 lbs., sedakayak.com. Length: 15’ Width: 22” Depth: 12”. Two hatches, retractable skeg, produced in Baja California, Mexico and San Diego, Calif.
This review first appeared in the March 2009 edition of C&K, as part of our review of Skook-worthy sea kayaks.
