Canoe & Kayak has partnered with the United States Coast Guard and major paddlesports brands to bring you this 8-part Safer Paddling Series featuring ACA-certified instructors Kate Ross Kuthe and Paul Kuthe. Watch all eight episodes as Paul and Kate share safety, technique and gear tips, plus their paddling philosophy – be safe, be smart, have fun. (Check out the full version of the safety video above on C&K’s YouTube channel.)

Whenever you’re getting ready to go paddling, there’s a handful of things you can do and bring to make your trip safer and more fun. This is a simple checklist that every experienced kayaker runs through every time they go paddling.