Canoe & Kayak teamed up with open-boat badass Jim Coffey—founder of Quebec-based outfitter Esprit Whitewater Worldwide as well as R3: Rescue for River Runners—and Mike McKay from Five2Nine Productions for a series of whitewater rescue lesson videos we debuted exclusively on CanoeKayak.com a few years ago. The lessons Coffey covers here in Episode Two — group dynamics and safety principles to keep in mind and put to use on the river — are as important today as ever.
Watch all of the Rescue for River Runners series.
1: Getting Started
2: Group Dynamics
3: Safe Swimming
4: Throw-rope skills
5: Access and Mobility
6: Rescue PFD basics
7: Live-bait rescue
8: Rope system basics
9: Foot Entrapment Risks
10: Foot Entrapment Assessments
11: More efficient rescues
12: Head-up foot entrapment, combining all series skills.
