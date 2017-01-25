Everyone wants to have fun on the water. The important thing to remember is staying safe while having fun. Canoe & Kayak teamed up with the U.S. Coast Guard to develop the following series on water-safety skills and tips to ensure your paddling adventures stay fun and danger-free.

Download A Beginner’s Guide to Safer Paddling, our comprehensive safety pamphlet developed in partnership with the Water Sports Foundation and U.S.C.G.