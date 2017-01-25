Everyone wants to have fun on the water. The important thing to remember is staying safe while having fun. Canoe & Kayak teamed up with the U.S. Coast Guard to develop the following series on water-safety skills and tips to ensure your paddling adventures stay fun and danger-free.
Download A Beginner’s Guide to Safer Paddling, our comprehensive safety pamphlet developed in partnership with the Water Sports Foundation and U.S.C.G.
When should you replace your PFD?
Life jackets have finite lives. Know when yours is worn out.
Why are deaths in paddle sports increasing?
A disturbing trend has manifested in paddle sports: More people seem to be dying while doing them than ever before.
Safer Paddling Episode 1: Life Jackets
ACA-certified instructors Kate Ross Kuthe and Paul Kuthe show you how to choose and fit your most important piece of paddling gear – your life jacket.
Safer Paddling Episode 2: What to Wear
Kate and Paul show you how to dress for a safe and comfortable paddling day on the water.
Safer Paddling Episode 3: Essential Gear
Kate and Paul share a simple checklist that every experienced kayaker runs through every time they go paddling.
Safer Paddling Episode 4: Basic Strokes
Paul and Kate demonstrate the three essential kayak strokes.
Safer Paddling Episode 5: Plan Your Trip
Paul and Kate show how to plan a safe and fun day on the water.
Safer Paddling Episode 6: Traffic Rules for Paddlers
In Episode 6 of our Safer Paddling Series, kayak instructors Paul and Kate Kuthe show you how to safely share the water with other boats.
Safer Paddling Episode 7: What if I Flip?
In Episode 7 of our Safer Paddling Series, kayak instructors Paul and Kate Kuthe show you how to get back in your kayak if you capsize or fall out.
Safer Paddling Episode 8: Calling for Help
In the first seven episodes of our Safer Paddling Series we discussed how to be safe and have fun. Our final installment shows you how to call for help if you get into trouble.
Message from the Coast Guard: Put a sticker on it
Don’t leave these guys hanging
How To…Avoid Getting Run Over By a Boat
Making sure the bigger boats know you’re there
Dress for Immersion
Always dress for the WATER temperature
The River Doesn’t Love You
Suit up for cold water. Your life depends on it.
“Wear Your PFD,” Sea Kayak ‘Elitists’ Urge
ACA instructor Jeff Herman wants to save your life.
The Shark Survivors Club
Nobody wants to join, but it’s better than the alternative
Safety First, Then Paddle
10 tips for stand up paddleboarding safely
SUP Safety Basics
Having fun is important, but doing it safely should be priority one.
Spreading SUP Safety with the Academy of SUP Instruction
As standup paddling has exploded in popularity, the number of new enthusiasts and instructors eager to teach has also grown.
Rules of the Road
When paddling down a major river or by the bay, knowing how to interact with the ships can be confusing and downright scary. The Rules of the Road insight into how people in all vessels can share the waterways safely.
Mayday Mayday Mayday
Things don’t always go as planned. In the event that a day of fun and adventure takes a turn for the worse, having an emergency signal kit and knowing how to use a marine-band radio can keep a bad situation from turning into a dangerous one.
New York Paddlesport Safety
Here are a few very important notes to ensure a safe time on the water.
Help the Coast Guard Help You
Here are some tips to remain calm and make rescue easy and quick.
Learning the ropes, with Jim Coffey
Episode 4: Rescue for River Runners
Virtual Coach: How to Safely Lift and Carry a Canoe
Master the portage trail
Safe Swimming
Episode 3: Rescue for River Runners
Tip Sheet
Tricks of the trade to increase your enjoyment on the water
Identifying Quality LED Lights For Kayaks
Installing LED light strips on kayaks is a growing trend.
Jim Sammons Says, No PFD, No Publicity
Wear your PFD, or stay out of the spotlight.
Caught On Film: Testing The MTI Helios Inflatable PFD
You’ve always wondered what would happen if you pulled the yellow trigger tab on an inflatable PFD, haven’t you?
Cooler: The Extrasport Eon Angler PFD
Cool is a rule. At least it should be.
Skills: Flip Rescue with Nikki Gregg
Standup paddling is pure fun. That is, until it isn’t, when someone gets injured or finds themselves in an emergency situation.
