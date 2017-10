'Yoga for Paddling' author and longtime instructor Anna Levesque shares tips for kayakers, canoeists and standup paddlers

An excerpt from Chapter 8 of Yoga for Paddling by Anna Levesque

Continue to an excerpt from Chapter 9: Shoulder Blade Push-ups

For all excerpts, plus info about the author, please visit the C&K home page for Yoga for Paddling.

Buy the book from FalconGuides.