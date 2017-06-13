Over the last couple years, we at C&K have been fortunate to be part of the rise of social media. The way that it has influenced the world’s intake of stories and visual media has been amazing. For better or worse, everything is now available at our fingertips. We can now follow our favorite athletes and photographers with the press of a button. Here is a list of those who use social media to great effect. Some are no doubt on your radar, others perhaps less so.

I can’t say enough good about the Chiribiquete regiona Dan the river through it. The river contracted into narrow slots then opened to huge carved bowls. I could have gone for another 200 miles or so of this. #amazonunexplored #liveyouradventure #amazon #colombia #chiribiquete A post shared by Chris Korbulic (@ckorbulic) on May 22, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

The Globetrotters

When it comes to traveling to the ends of the earth in search of first descents, suffer-fests, and wilderness immersion, these guys are at the tip of the spear. Chris Korbulic, (@ckorbulic) Pedro Oliva, (@pedroolivakaiak) and Ben Stookesberry (@redonkulous2u) have chased whitewater from the Torngat Mountains of North-eastern Canada to the hostile jungle canyons of Papua New Guinea. Eric Boomer (@eboomer) has firmly planted his name in the history of arctic expedition kayaking by circumnavigating Ellesmere Island and crossing Baffin Island, just to name a few. All of these adventurers utilize new technology to keep their followers updated in real-time as they make their way through the earth’s most hostile environments.



The Sea Kayakers

Whether it be slicing over glassy seas with William McCluskey (@williammccluskey) or surfing the best waves the ocean has to offer with Chris Bensch (@bensch__) these sea kayaking gurus excel with not only providing amazing pictures of their exploits, but also offering a slew of advice on handling rough ocean water.

(@kayakhipster) in particular is a sea kayak nut – and a great source of inspiration for proper technique and on-water safety. Wendy Killoran doesn’t take sea kayaking, or herself, too seriously. She focuses on the fun! Follow her at (@kayakwendy). Freya Fennwood (@freyafennwoodphotography) has transitioned into an amazing adventure shooter. Thankfully, she still finds time to create great images of kayaking through her PNW stomping grounds (and islands.)

Stanky levels on Robe Canyon!!!! #championjahflows 🕺🏻 A post shared by Evan Garcia (@egthekilla) on May 9, 2017 at 9:28am PDT



The (Gnar) Athletes

Put yourself into the cockpit with the sports best—and craziest—athletes as they charge over waterfalls and paddle into chutes of whitewater oblivion. These paddlers are not only class-V experts but also super handy at getting the shreddiest POV edits. Here are just a few to wet your whistle:

Ryan Lucas @ryanbabybirdlucas / Adriene Levknecht (@alevknecht) / Ben Marr @bennymrr / Evan Garcia @egthekilla / Nouria Newman @nourianewman

Katrina Van Wijk manages a group account—@titsdeep—that features some of the best women paddlers in the world.

Through efforts an actions, we are embodying the energy of ‘becoming’ which is distinct of just ‘being’. A post shared by katie goldie 🇨🇦 (@goldiehawn_) on May 9, 2017 at 7:59pm PDT



The Artists

Sometimes the paddling is secondary to making a great photograph. These visual artists have mastered the knack of putting boats into the most spectacular landscapes the world has to offer.

Austin Jackson @austinjackson29 / Callum Snape @calsnape / Katie Goldie @goldiehawn_ / Rachel Kristensen @meandertheworld / Tegan Owens @teganowens



The Canoe Heroes

This year marks Canada’s 150th anniversary. To help bring attention to this milestone, Mike Ranta (@mikeranta) is crossing Canada by canoe for the third time. This voyage is unique in that photojournalist and C&K contributor David Jackson (@davidjackson__) is paddling and portaging with him the entire way from BC to Cape Breton. David’s photographs are an amazing testament to the Canadian canoe life.

Trent Prezler (@prezlerwoodshop) grants us a view into the beauty of woodcraft and canoe building.

Also check out how Jim Olver (@jimolver) shows us that old age is just frame of mind as he makes Canada’s Bow River his ultimate playground.



The Norwegian Contingent

Our friends from the Fjordland are masters of their craft. Tomasz Furmanek (@tfbergen) has built himself a truly impressive Instagram following by taking the bow of his kayak into one amazing vista after another. Kristoffer Vandbakk (@kristoffervan) takes a more traditional approach to covering ocean life as a sea kayaking guide.

I’m the neighborhood dog that chases cars. A post shared by Nicholas Cryder (@fasterfarther) on May 29, 2017 at 7:32pm PDT



Go your own way

There are paddlers who defy convention and engage the water in their own way. Nicholas Cryder (@fasterfarther) takes his approach to surf skiing to the next level as he trains for a record circumnavigation of Vancouver Island.

Adam Grawrot (@radam_grawrot) is a true outdoor nut who embodies the ‘down by the river’ attitude. Check him out for a great look into multiple outdoor adventures. He also recently produced a series of (seriously funny illustrated whitewater characters.)

Packrafter Braden Gunem (@bradengunem) and his partner, Claire Cripps (@eclairecripps), have ticked off several missions worthy of media exposure.

Super dad Peter Holcombe (@peterholcombe) has moved his family around the country in an endless-summer pursuit of the life aquatic. His daughter, Abby, (@adventurous.miss) keeps the kid stoke alive in her own profile.

Shannamar Dewey – Fuefuki Gawa (Nishizawa Canyon) Japan. Photo by @darinmcquoid #ckpod A post shared by Canoe & Kayak (@canoekayakmag) on May 26, 2017 at 10:41am PDT



C&K Contributing Photographers

There is no way we can leave out the photographers who have supplied C&K with great imagery over the years. Thankfully, we have curated works from these fine shooters into one place. Our Photo of the Day program has been up and running for over year, creating a literal gold mine of amazing photography. Follow @canoekayakmag to catch daily posts featuring these great shooters— and then follow them in return.

Do you have amazing photography that deserves to be seen by the editors of C&K? Tag your photos on Instagram with @canoekayakmag or share with us on Facebook. You can also visit our Contributor Guidelines to learn how we intake photos and stories here at the magazine.

