Alan Panebaker. Boof of the century.

Scott Martin

Scott stumbled into exploring rivers at a young age. With an appetite for adventure, he has followed his passion of photography and paddling rivers around the world, from Peru and Norway to Uganda and Zambia. He’s worked with some of the worlds best paddlers on multiple expeditions as well as claimed a handful of first descents in his homeland of South Africa. A highlight of his career was photographing Steve Fisher and Pat Keller’s first descent of the Merced River in Yosemite National Park. He now resides in North East Pennsylvania and photographs mountain and ocean sports around the world.