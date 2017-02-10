Ken Madsen and Glen Davis paddling past milk creek on the Snake River in Northern Yukon. The Snake river is part of the larger Peel River watershed, one of the most litigated conservation issues in Canada.

Peter Mather

petermather.com

@matherpeter

Peter Mather grew up in the wilderness of the far North, hunting, fishing and exploring. It wasn’t until his university years in the ‘90s, however, that the Whitehorse, Yukon-based photojournalist picked up Bill Mason’s classic Path of the Paddle. Absorbed in the canoe legend’s book, Mather was hooked. He’s since spent his summers exploring the Yukon’s remote rivers by canoe and camera, his photos focused on wilderness conservation and outdoor adventure. Highlights for C&K include his coverage of the threatened Peel watershed. (Last cover: Aug. 2013)