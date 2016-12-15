Canoeist Matt Ordish and Brian Pollock pass a caribou antler on the Little Nahanni River. Nahanni National Park is a Unesco World Heritage site. The Nahanni River is also a Canadian Heritage River and one of the world’s most popular paddling/canoeing destinations. Northwest Territories (NWT) Canada.

Peter Mather

petermather.com

@matherpeter

Peter Mather grew up in the wilderness of the far North, hunting, fishing and exploring. It wasn’t until his university years in the ‘90s, however, that the Whitehorse, Yukon-based photojournalist picked up Bill Mason’s classic Path of the Paddle. Absorbed in the canoe legend’s book, Mather was hooked. He’s since spent his summers exploring the Yukon’s remote rivers by canoe and camera, his photos focused on wilderness conservation and outdoor adventure. Highlights for C&K include his coverage of the threatened Peel watershed. (Last cover: Aug. 2013)