Standing up to take it all in in Mariscal Canyon on the Rio Grande in Big Bend National Park.

Nick Gottlieb

nickgottlieb.photography

@nickgottliebphoto

Nick is an adventure sports photographer who strives to capture beautiful photos of the outdoors and the people who live for it. He loves multi-sport adventures, self-supported kayak trips, and dogs. Nick has paddled all over North and South America and tries to use his photography to showcase endangered rivers in an effort to protect them. Check out Nick’s recent work on the Stikine River.