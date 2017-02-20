This might be the best self-support camp site ever? The springs are a little too hot, but thankfully some locals trekked a bath tub and a hose in, so you can temper with river water to taste. Indian Hot Springs on the Bruneau River, Idaho.

Nick Gottlieb

Nick is an adventure sports photographer who strives to capture beautiful photos of the outdoors and the people who live for it. He loves multi-sport adventures, self-supported kayak trips, and dogs. Nick has paddled all over North and South America and tries to use his photography to showcase endangered rivers in an effort to protect them. Check out Nick’s recent work on the Stikine River.