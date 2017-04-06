Chris Tredwold and Jules Domine, Homathko River – BC.

Maxi Kniewasser

maxi-kniewasser.com

Born in “the flattest place on earth” (northern Germany), Kniewasser moved ever farther west, quietly notching a string of impressive international kayaking expeditions and descents (as well as a stunning photo portfolio along the way) before finally settling in Vancouver for grad school. In this West Coast hub he can cultivate dual mountain passions for kayaking and skiing, best reflected in one of his highlights for C&K, paddling the Class V Homathko River in order to climb B.C.’s tallest peak, Mt. Waddington.