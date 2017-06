Exploring the exposed west coast of Moskenes island in Lofoten. A wild and remote area with beaches only accessible on foot or from the sea.

Kristoffer Vandbakk

kajakknord.no

@kristoffervan

Kristoffer Vandbakk coaches and guides in Norway. He leads expeditions in the Lofoten islands during summer and in Spain during winter. He also enjoys wilderness camping, often filming and photographing paddlers in these remote locations.