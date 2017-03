Exploring the Spanish island of Lanzarote. The island is well known for big swell, which requires any sea kayakers to plan a cautious route to avoid surf landings.

Kristoffer Vandbakk

kajakknord.no

@kristoffervan

Kristoffer Vandbakk coaches and guides in Norway. He leads expeditions in the Lofoten islands during summer and in Spain during winter. He also enjoys wilderness camping, often filming and photographing paddlers in these remote locations.