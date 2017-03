The Naeroy fjord is Norway´s most narrow fjord. It is busy with tourists during summertime, but you may have it all to yourself in the off-season.

Kristoffer Vandbakk

kajakknord.no

@kristoffervan

Kristoffer Vandbakk coaches and guides in Norway. He leads expeditions in the Lofoten islands during summer and in Spain during winter. He also enjoys wilderness camping, often filming and photographing paddlers in these remote locations.