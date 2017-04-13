Alec Voorhees paddling the iced over rapid Nutcracker. North Fork of the Payette, Idaho.

John Webster

webstermediahouse.com

@johnjwebster

Adventure photographer John Webster began shooting whitewater on Idaho’s Payette River six years ago. During that time the Boise-based shooter has established both a portfolio that brings a distinct clarity to the chaos of whitewater paddling, as well as a genuine love for kayaking. For the past several years his work has been featured in C&K among other whitewater paddling publications. He continues to paddle and shoot classic stretches as well as discover untold stories.