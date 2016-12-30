Morning breakfast at a campsite along the East Fork of the South Fork Salmon, Idaho.
John Webster
Adventure photographer John Webster began shooting whitewater on Idaho’s Payette River six years ago. During that time the Boise-based shooter has established both a portfolio that brings a distinct clarity to the chaos of whitewater paddling, as well as a genuine love for kayaking. For the past several years his work has been featured in C&K among other whitewater paddling publications. He continues to paddle and shoot classic stretches as well as discover untold stories.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus