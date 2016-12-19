Chris Gragtmans throws a massive wave wheel on the Rouge River in Quebec.
John Rathwell
John Rathwell is a self-taught Ottawa-based photographer who immerses viewers in captured moments and scenes. “I strive to create images that make the viewer fall into them,” says Rathwell, whose assignment highlights for C&K include coverage of the 2015 ICF Freestyle World Championships and 2014 Whitewater Grand Prix. This spring, John embarks on his Searching For Sero mental wellness project, van-touring North America to share stories of outdoor adventurers bringing happiness and balance to their lives. (Last cover: May 2014)
