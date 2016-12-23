Evan Garcia, Teigdalselvi, Norway.

Jens Klatt

Jens Klatt is a freelance photographer from Augsburg, Germany, who started the craft of making photos in hopes of communicating his fascination with whitewater to his non-paddling friends. The fascination has led Klatt around the globe, with highlights for C&K that include shots from B.C., Switzerland and coverage from this fall’s Sickline championships, solidifying his transition from a paddler who photographs to a full-time multi-sport adventure photographer who paddles.