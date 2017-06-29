You can’t win them all. This photo was taken after a failed run down the roadside section of the Rio Alseseca. Weaver Froelicher ended up hurting his ankle on the slide above the entry drop, and my stern was blown apart due to me running the same rapid backwards. The rural countryside around Tlapacoyan holds a feeling of mysticism.

Jasper Gibson

jaspergibson.com

@jaspergibson__

Jasper Gibson is a Washington-based Idaho native whose growing action-sports portfolio is proving what the whitewater world has long known: Gibson can return from remote, difficult-to-document competitions and locations with images that showcase some of the sport’s best kayakers pushing the limits of what’s possible in a boat. Highlights for C&K include coverage from the Whitewater Grand Prix and Little White Race.