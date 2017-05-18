Ben Marr on Silencio Falls on the Rio Alseseca, Vera Cruz, Mexico. This drop was roosting high and Aniol and Benny decided to run it still. Ben got pushed under the river left wall and ended up being underwater longer than was comfortable for us to watch.

Jasper Gibson

jaspergibson.com

@jaspergibson__

Jasper Gibson is a Washington-based Idaho native whose growing action-sports portfolio is proving what the whitewater world has long known: Gibson can return from remote, difficult-to-document competitions and locations with images that showcase some of the sport’s best kayakers pushing the limits of what’s possible in a boat. Highlights for C&K include coverage from the Whitewater Grand Prix and Little White Race.