Aniol Serrasolses dropping Tomata 1, one of the many falls on the Rio Alseseca, Vera Cruz, Mexico.

Jasper Gibson

jaspergibson.com

@jaspergibson__

Jasper Gibson is a Washington-based Idaho native whose growing action-sports portfolio is proving what the whitewater world has long known: Gibson can return from remote, difficult-to-document competitions and locations with images that showcase some of the sport’s best kayakers pushing the limits of what’s possible in a boat. Highlights for C&K include coverage from the Whitewater Grand Prix and Little White Race.