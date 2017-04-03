Weaver Froelicher dropping into S-turn on the Rio Alseseca. This rapid dishes out some hard hits and bloody faces if not run upright. If you keep your head above water though, its arguably the most fun rapid on the whole roadside section.

Jasper Gibson

jaspergibson.com

@jaspergibson__

Jasper Gibson is a Washington-based Idaho native whose growing action-sports portfolio is proving what the whitewater world has long known: Gibson can return from remote, difficult-to-document competitions and locations with images that showcase some of the sport’s best kayakers pushing the limits of what’s possible in a boat. Highlights for C&K include coverage from the Whitewater Grand Prix and Little White Race.