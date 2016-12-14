Liz Sparks paddling up towards the big blue spring along the Wacissa River, FL.
Fred Marmsater
Fred Marmsater specializing in shooting in remote locations and capturing athletes pushing their limits. From expedition kayaking, to ski mountaineering and ultramarathon trail races, getting into beautiful and seldom-seen locations and bringing back fresh images is the trademark of Marmsater’s photography. Highlights for C&K include documenting the ‘sail-2-surf’ mission to find British Columbia’s best tide-surf destinations as well a sea kayak trip to uncover the wilds of Florida’s Big Bend Water Trail. (Last cover: May 2015)
Commentscomments powered by Disqus