Jonathan Blum paddles in front of Mt. Index, WA, on the Skykomish River.

David Spiegel

adventurecloud.com

@d_spiegel

David grew up on the rivers of the Pacific Northwest. In college he picked up a camera and began documenting his travels to rivers in the Northwest, the Rocky Mountains, and around the globe. Over time, David’s focus shifted from purely action-based media to the intersection of adventure sports and conservation. Whether it’s a day of Class V creeking or a mellow multi-day rafting trip in the desert, David has his camera in his drybag to capture the intense, meaningful, and beautiful moments.