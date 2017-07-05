Travis Winn and Emily Grimes paddle under an iconic Ming Dynasty bridge on the Salween River in Yunnan, China.
David Spiegel
David grew up on the rivers of the Pacific Northwest. In college he picked up a camera and began documenting his travels to rivers in the Northwest, the Rocky Mountains, and around the globe. Over time, David’s focus shifted from purely action-based media to the intersection of adventure sports and conservation. Whether it’s a day of Class V creeking or a mellow multi-day rafting trip in the desert, David has his camera in his drybag to capture the intense, meaningful, and beautiful moments.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus