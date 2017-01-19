Mike Ranta on the Ottawa River outside of Canada’s capital in the early morning before continuing downstream on his solo, single season traverse of Canada from West to East.

David Jackson

exploredavidjackson.com

@davidjackson__

“I grew up a little different than most,” says Ontario freelance photographer David Jackson. “From the time I could move, I mused in the vast open, found refugee in the great alone and cherished my time spent exploring.” Jackson is still constantly on the move, bringing a unique photojournalist’s eye to his work that for C&K has ranged from coverage of the 2014 Rey Del Rio Waterfall World Championships to embedded profiles with cross-Canada canoeist Mike Ranta and third-generation canoe builder Bill Miller.