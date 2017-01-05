Joel Kowalski looks at the first, but unrunnable, rapid on the Sept Chutes section outside of Quebec City, QC.

David Jackson

exploredavidjackson.com

@davidjackson__

“I grew up a little different than most,” says Ontario freelance photographer David Jackson. “From the time I could move, I mused in the vast open, found refugee in the great alone and cherished my time spent exploring.” Jackson is still constantly on the move, bringing a unique photojournalist’s eye to his work that for C&K has ranged from coverage of the 2014 Rey Del Rio Waterfall World Championships to embedded profiles with cross-Canada canoeist Mike Ranta and third-generation canoe builder Bill Miller.