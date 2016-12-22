Miller Canoes were designed to transport sport up and down the shallow, fast rivers of New Brunswick. The canoes are flat bottomed so the guide could stand and, almost effortlessly, pole up and down sections of rivers.

“I grew up a little different than most,” says Ontario freelance photographer David Jackson. “From the time I could move, I mused in the vast open, found refugee in the great alone and cherished my time spent exploring.” Jackson is still constantly on the move, bringing a unique photojournalist’s eye to his work that for C&K has ranged from coverage of the 2014 Rey Del Rio Waterfall World Championships to embedded profiles with cross-Canada canoeist Mike Ranta and third-generation canoe builder Bill Miller.