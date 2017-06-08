Jonny Chase on the South Branch Feather River, CA

Darin McQuoid

“When I found kayaking it was the perfect way to explore river canyons,” says Darin McQuoid who grew up “in the sticks” exploring canyons on foot. “The more I did, the more I wanted to do. At the time (around 2002) there was very little information available online about rivers and creeks and almost no photographs. I realized others must want to know and see more too.” Since he began shooting then, McQuoid has captured whitewater around the globe, from Japan and Corsica to at home in the High Sierra near his current base in Three Rivers, Calif. He also reviews overnight gear for C&K — jackets and river shoes to sleeping bags and pads.