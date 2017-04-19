Conor Mihell rough water storm paddling on Lake Superior in Ontario Canada.

Aaron Peterson

aaronpeterson.net

@aaronpetersonphoto

Just as Aaron Peterson points out that Lake Superior “is the dominant feature of the Upper Midwest and defines our weather and culture,” the Big Lake’s rugged and desolate shores have also shaped the photographer’s life and inspired his work. “In the Apostle Islands, I fell in love with kayaking—and the girl who would become my wife.” Now based near the lake outside Marquette, Mich., the father of two canoes the nearby Hiawatha National Forest when he’s not capturing multi-day trips in the wilds of Ontario for the pages of C&K. (Last cover: May 2013)