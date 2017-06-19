“I think this year, compared to years prior, really opened the eyes of both the professional and local boaters to how powerful this river is. Flows went down before [Saturday’s] Jake’s race and morale went back up after having swims on multiple sections of the run. This event and the talk of the ‘numbers game’ – (ie. how many expected swims) during the week before shows that [Organizer] James Byrd has a dream that will continue to inspire and maintain the vanity of this special river. It has proved itself over and over how raw it is.” – North Fork Championship official race photographer John Webster.

TOP TEN FINISHERS (full results)

1. Dane Jackson 1:07:58

2. Evan Moore 1:09:60

3. Pangal Andrade 1:10:98

4. Kyle Hull 1:10:99

5. Gerd Serrasolses 1:11:29

6. Evan Garcia 1:11.77

7. Alec Voorhees 1:12:40

8. Nick Troutman 1:13:12

9. Isaac Levinson 1:13:21

10. Aniol Serrasolses 1:13:50

Although flows dropped to 3,900 cfs for Saturday’s Giant Slalom Race finale, alleviating the fears of many, the high-water barreling down the course set on the Class V test piece that is Jacob’s Ladder, well, it spoke for itself:



NFC VI Jacob's Ladder Giant Slalom Short Video Recap from The North Fork Championship on Vimeo.