“I think this year, compared to years prior, really opened the eyes of both the professional and local boaters to how powerful this river is. Flows went down before [Saturday’s] Jake’s race and morale went back up after having swims on multiple sections of the run. This event and the talk of the ‘numbers game’ – (ie. how many expected swims) during the week before shows that [Organizer] James Byrd has a dream that will continue to inspire and maintain the vanity of this special river. It has proved itself over and over how raw it is.” – North Fork Championship official race photographer John Webster.
TOP TEN FINISHERS (full results)
1. Dane Jackson 1:07:58
2. Evan Moore 1:09:60
3. Pangal Andrade 1:10:98
4. Kyle Hull 1:10:99
5. Gerd Serrasolses 1:11:29
6. Evan Garcia 1:11.77
7. Alec Voorhees 1:12:40
8. Nick Troutman 1:13:12
9. Isaac Levinson 1:13:21
10. Aniol Serrasolses 1:13:50
Although flows dropped to 3,900 cfs for Saturday’s Giant Slalom Race finale, alleviating the fears of many, the high-water barreling down the course set on the Class V test piece that is Jacob’s Ladder, well, it spoke for itself:
NFC VI Jacob's Ladder Giant Slalom Short Video Recap from The North Fork Championship on Vimeo.
