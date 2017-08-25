Voting closes at midnight August 27; only one team will win the $10,000 split in cash and gear

Why vote?

There’s about 5,000 reasons. One for every dollar that NRS is putting up as an expedition prize to help realize one worthy everyday paddler’s trip of a lifetime. To sweeten the deal, NRS is also offering $5,000 in head-to-toe expedition paddling gear for the winning entry.

So take a look through the record 107 entries capturing paddling adventures across the spectrum: from paddlers looking to connect locally, to a crew set on a 4,700-mile voyage across the continent. The trips that our readers developed range from a three-month sea kayak epic (Prudhoe Bay, Alaska across the now ice-free Northwest Passage to Newfoundland), to a three-generation exploration of threatened National Monuments. They span the ends of the earth, from the Yukon’s Firth River to the Colombian Amazon, and include expeditions in Alaska’s Neocola Mountains and Pakistan’s Karakoram, to bag first descents, while others simply hope to reconnect with fellow cancer survivors, from First Descents (the nonprofit).

Whether it’s local aspirations from bucket-list runs in the Blue Ridge Mountains to a desire to heal from recent life tragedies, your voice in validating an idea matters most. Because you never know what concept sparked from the back of a napkin will catch fire once there’s a little money to fan the flames.

The Rediscover North America team certainly had a big idea. The six paddlers who won the first iteration of C&K‘s expedition-grant prize used a $2,500 award presented by Shred Ready to seed a historic eight-month, 5,200-mile canoe-tripping odyssey from the Gulf of Mexico to the Arctic Ocean.

Evan Garcia was the next paddler to take advantage of a C&K grant-expedition prize, claiming a $10,000 winner-take-all award of the 2016 Dream Adventure Contest presented by NEXEN Tire. Garcia organized a team of some of the world’s best kayakers to mount a trip in Chile to descend three of the Patagonia region’s toughest wilderness rivers, from source to sea. (Read more about Garcia’s Patagonia Triple Crown dream adventure.)

Whose idea will be the next to catch fire and claim the most votes?

Let us know. Vote early and often through the quickly approaching deadline of 11:59 p.m. (PST) this Sunday, August 27, 2017.

